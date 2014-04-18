Top News - Disposable Baby Products Market in US to April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Disposable baby product sales are expected to be stagnant to declining into 2018. To boost sales and stave off competition from private label, companies and brands should consider expanding the current category and better engage Hispanic parents.



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Scope and Themes:-

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Issues and Insights:-

Expand the current category

The issues

The implications

Better engage with Hispanics

The issues

The implications

Compete with private label

The issues

The implications



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Trend Application:-

Trend: Transumers

Trend: Greenfluencers

Trend: Non-Standard Society



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