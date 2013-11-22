Top-Notch Healthcare Infrastructure Driving Singapore Medical Tourism Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Singapore has emerged as a leading medical tourism destination worldwide. This growth of medical tourism industry in Singapore can also be attributed to country's world class healthcare infrastructure. Singapore has shown significant improvement in fulfilling the demand for quality-assured medical care through trained medical specialists and first-class facilities. Moreover, majority of the hospitals are certified at internationally recognized standards, such as Joint Commission International (JCI) which makes the country an attractive destination for international patients. Considering the above factors, the Singapore medical tourism industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



As per our research, Singapore medical tourism industry is growing tremendously over the past few years, owing to state of art facilities and low cost treatment. As a result of the rise in number of medical tourists, various avenues have opened up in the sectors of neurology, orthopedic and cosmetic treatments. Besides, expertise doctors, high success rate of complex surgeries, less waiting-time, and above all, the unique combination of treatment and vacation are taking the industry to new heights.



The report “Booming Medical Tourism in Singapore Outlook 2017”, includes study of medical tourist arrivals and tourism receipts in the country. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging trends in country which are boosting the medical tourism industry in the country. Further, the report also includes analysis of major market segments of medical industry in Singapore coupled with their cost comparison with other major countries. Other than that, to provide a comprehensive view, the research also provides information about existing medical infrastructure and government regulation in the country.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the key statistics of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario which will help the client to make appropriate strategies to grow further.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM630.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Turkey Medical Tourism Outlook 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM615.htm)

- Asian Medical Tourism Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM499.htm)

- Booming Medical Tourism in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM123.htm)

- Booming Medical Tourism in Malaysia (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM486.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Tourism-Industry.htm



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