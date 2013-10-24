Top NYC Buttock Implants / Brazilian Butt Lift Plastic Surgeon Announces Free Consultations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- NYC Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Douglas Senderoff, MD, FACS announced today that he is offering free consultations for buttock implants & Brazilian Butt Lift plastic surgery. Dr. Senderoff has performed more buttock implants surgeries than any other plastic surgeon in the North East. His practice is located at 461 Park Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10016, (212) 481-3939; http://www.drsenderoff.com/buttock_augmentation_plastic_surgeon_manhattan.html.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons the popularity of buttock implants and buttock augmentation using fat transplantation (also known as the Brazilian butt lift) is on the rise.



Dr. Senderoff is considered a best in class Brazilian Butt Lift & Buttock Implants Plastic Surgeon and has presented his original buttock augmentation with buttock implants research at the Aesthetic Society Annual meeting and additionally served as an instructor at the Aesthetic Society teaching course on buttock implants plastic surgery.



Dr. Senderoff has performed hundreds of buttock augmentations using either a buttock implant or the patient’s own fat. Dr. Senderoff is a widely sought after plastic surgeon for buttock augmentation with implants and the Brazilian Butt Lift. Patients from all over the world seek Dr. Senderoff for his skill in performing the buttock enhancement surgery.



The best candidates for buttock augmentation are patients with a flat or deflated buttock who desire increased projection and fullness. Patients who have undergone massive weight loss may require skin excision or a buttock lift in addition to the insertion of an implant if there is a lot of loose skin present.



Dr. Senderoff’s credentials include:



Board Certified Plastic Surgeon

Diplomate, American Board of Plastic Surgery

Diplomate, National Board of Medical Examiners

Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.



Contact Information

Douglas Senderoff, MD, FACS

http://www.drsenderoff.com

461 Park Ave S,

7th Floor

New York, NY 10016

(212) 481-3939