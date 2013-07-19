Top NYC Oral Surgeon Announces Free Sleep Apnea Consultations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- NYC Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, Ruben Cohen, DDS, http://www.parkavenuefaces.com announced today that is offering complimentary sleep apnea consultations at his Upper East Side (Manhattan) practice located at 970 Park Avenue New York, NY 10028.



Ruben Cohen, DDS is a top rated, highly credentialed, and experienced NYC Board Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon and a Member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). Dr. Cohen has a plethora of experience performing oral surgery procedures from dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, TMJ treatments, cleft lip & palate, to complex facial trauma reconstructions, and surgical and nonsurgical treatments for snoring and sleep apnea. The renowned NYC Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon is tri-lingual (English, French, & Spanish). The Oral Surgeon has a profound interest in treating sleep apnea patients.



Patients from around the country seek out Dr. Cohen to cure them from their sleep apnea. The doctor’s NYC Oral & Maxillofacial practice is known as a “Center of Excellence” for treating and curing sleep apnea. At the NYC Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon’s practice, a multidisciplinary approach is implemented to diagnose and treat patients with sleep apnea. The doctor’s acclaimed team consists of sleep apnea medicine specialists, oral & maxillofacial surgeons specializing in sleep apnea, pulmonologists, and otolaryngologists. The patient’s primary care physician is also instrumental in helping us to achieve a successful outcome.



Sleep apnea is a serious health condition. Sleep apnea is diagnosed through a series of tests including physical exams and sleep studies that measure how well you sleep. Sleep studies are the most accurate tool in properly diagnosing sleep apnea. A sleep study also provides the NYC Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon with a better understanding of its severity. Snoring is the most common symptom of sleep apnea. More than 2/3 of sleep apnea sufferers snore. If you observe any of the following, in addition to snoring, you are advised to consult the NYC Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr. Ruben Cohen regarding possibly scheduling a sleep study (sleep clinic). Other common symptoms that may indicate that you have sleep apnea include:



- Feeling un-rested no matter how much sleep you get

- Daytime sleepiness

- Morning headaches

- Fatigue

- Inability to concentrate

- Weight gain despite dieting



Upper East Side, NYC Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, Ruben Cohen, DDS is on staff at New York City Hospitals:



- Mount Sinai Hospital: 1425 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029

- Beth Israel Medical Center: 10 Nathan D Perlman Pl, New York, NY 10003

- Lenox Hill Hospital: 100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075

- Metropolitan Hospital Center: 1901 1st Ave, New York, NY 10029

- St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center: 1000 10th Ave New York, NY 10019



Contact Information:

Ruben Cohen, DDS

970 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10028

T: (212) 988-6725

E: Info@ParkAvenueFaces.com

W: http://www.parkavenuefaces.com