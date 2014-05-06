Top NYC Sports Medicine Surgeon Now Offering Virtual Consultations to Professional Athletes Anywhere in the World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, a top NYC Orthopedic Surgeon / Sports Medicine Surgeon, http://www.glashowmd.com, is now offering remote consultations to professional athletes anywhere in the world. Named as New York Magazine’s “Best Orthopedic Surgeons in America” (for a decade), as well as Castle and Connelly’s “ Top Doctors” in America, and “Guide to Americas Top Surgeons “, the best in class sports medicine surgeon is excited to be offering this new virtual service.



Dr. Glashow and his team understand that having orthopedic surgery/ sports medicine surgery is a big decision to make. And, for some, traveling back and forth for a consultation to NYC to meet with the orthopedist may be too difficult - especially for professional athletes. Because of this, Dr. Glashow is now offering offers remote consultations over the phone or via video chat / SKYPE



The NYC Orthopedist specializes in cutting-edge procedures that include computer-navigated knee, shoulder, hip surgery and joint replacement as well as the most current arthroscopic and reconstructive techniques.



“It has been an honor to work on professional athletes from around the world. I routinely consult with mixed martial arts athletes, endurance athletes, and superstars from boxing to soccer from India to Italy. By offering remote consultations and opinions, my team and I are able to get our patients on the road to recovery much quicker with the most modern techniques which speed recovery time so the athletes can get back in the game significantly faster. The top surgeries that athletes fly to us for include arthroscopic shoulder surgery, rotator cuff repair, meniscus repair, ACL injuries, and hip labral repairs”, said Glashow.



Dr. Glashow’s impressive credentials include:



Board Certified, Diplomat, American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons



Board Certified, Diplomat, National Board of Medical Examiners



Board Certified, Fellow, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons



About Dr. Glashow

Dr. Glashow is a medical consultant for General Electric, NBC Medical Department, Pfzier Medical Group. He was the orthopedists for the New York Rangers Hockey Club from 1994-2000 and is currently the sports Co-Chief of Sports Medicine Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York, and is the Chief Medical Officer Philadelphia 76ers & Q Coach of Qinetic.



Please note: A doctor’s referral is NOT necessary from a General Practitioner to for a consultation (including virtual), for a 2nd opinion, or for treatments including sports medicine surgery with Dr. Glashow.



Contact

Jonathan L. Glashow, MD

737 Park Ave

# 1C

New York, NY 10021

(212) 794-5096

http://www.glashowmd.com