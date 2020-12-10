Top of Mind Ranked a Top South Florida Public Relations Firm for Second Year in a Row

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- The Daily Business Review "Best Of" annual survey was created to recognize the best legal products and service suppliers. The survey was created for lawyers and firm managers to cast their votes on a variety of areas vital to the practice of law and the maintenance of their personal and professional lives.



"Best Of" demonstrates the companies that stand out among the competition in providing legal professionals with the fundamental tools they need to compete in the modern legal market, from data technology products and financial services to real estate brokers and the best places to have a productive power lunch.



To view the full list of Daily Business Review "Best Of" honorees and categories, please visit https://www.law.com/dailybusinessreview/best-of/browse/.



About Top of Mind

Top of Mind PR is an award-winning boutique South Florida public relations firm with vast experience across the United States and the Americas in top-tier newsrooms, broadcast studios, social media agencies, and public relations firms. The firm prides itself on staying up-to-date on federal, state, and local issues that matter to our clients, attentive to conflicts of interest, acutely mindful of the time pressures of its customers, and, most importantly, committed to keeping its clients top of mind with their audience.



Through traditional media, social media, and e-marketing, the firm positions businesses as market leaders. Its initiatives are always aligned with a client's business development goals.



Contact Top of Mind at info@topofmind-pr.com for more information on the Miami PR firm.