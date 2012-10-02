Top Online Business Prints Company 4OVER4.COM Launches Corporate Discounts for Glossy Magazines

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM has announced a special corporate printing offer for glossy magazine companies. Online printing company 4OVER4.COM is a leading provider of digital and offset printing services including large format printing, custom banners printing, flyer printing, booklet printing and other custom printing applications.



The special offer being provided by 4OVER4.COM allows glossy magazines to save costs on their printing projects through special discounts on bulk orders of high quality premium magazine printing papers, as well as enjoy reduced pricing for custom projects and special printing assistance on binding and graphics.



Glossy magazines are trendy and glamorous high quality editions – and quality comes at a cost. To stay profitable, glossy magazine companies have to find a balance between quality and cost. Like any other business, the glossy magazine companies have an operating budget and projected sales targets which must be met. In order to work within their fixed operating budget and still produce a high quality product in the millions for mass consumption, glossy magazine companies have to search for ways to cut their printing costs in order to convert the savings to profits which they can later reinvest into operations and facilitate growth.



"Glossy magazines have their work cut out for them – thousands or even millions of copies to print for a single issue, not to mention the fact that they have to keep the quality up in everything from graphics to binding, design and more – it’s really a very demanding industry. To help them save costs dramatically, we are offering special discounts on bulk orders of printing paper, as well as reduced pricing for printing assistance and related projects," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



