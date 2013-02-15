Top Orlando Neurophsychological Evaluations Expert, Dr. Susan Spicer Joins Pyschological Affiliates

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The team of Psychological Affiliates grows as Dr. Susan Spicer, a leading Orlando neuropsychological evaluations expert joins the firm. Dr. Spicer had been practicing for 12 years in the Michigan Court System, Community Health centers and shelters for battered woman and children. Her work in Phoenix Children’s Hospital in the Department of Neuroscience and Behavioral Medicine, makes her one the most valued members of the Psychological Affiliates team. Her expertise includes specialization in neuropsychological evaluations for children with epilepsy, autism, meningitis and chromosomal abnormalities.



Dr. Spicer’s work on neuropsychology is well reputed among clinical experts. She is also one of the contributing authors of the Encyclopedia of Neuropsychological Disorders. She has done numerous lectures internationally on topics related to cognitive development of the right hemisphere functioning. Aside from that, she is also a proud member of the National Academy of neuropsychology (NAN), the International Neuropsychological Society (INS), and the American Academy for Clinical Neuropsychology (AACN). Feel free to know more about Orlando neuropsychological evaluations expert Dr. Susan Spicer at www.tiny.cc/PASusanSpicer



"She is a great addition to our practice." - Deborah O. Day, Psy.D., CEO of Psychological Affiliates



About Psychological Affiliates

Psychological Affiliates is a group of mental health professionals established by Deborah O. Day, Psy.D. since 1988. They provide comprehensive outpatient services for a wide variety of mental health issues for individual, family, and group psychotherapy, along with comprehensive evaluations.



They specialize in the areas of child abuse, play therapy, divorce-related issues, adolescent and adult issues, criminal/forensic psychology and comprehensive parenting plan evaluations. They are also well experienced in working with physicians, legal professionals, non-profit organizations, state agencies and inpatient facilities.



Visit Psychological Affiliates website at www.PsychologicalAffiliates.com



