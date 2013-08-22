Peter Leeds Now Launches His Latest E-Book to Aid Trading Top Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The e-book “Pennies to Fortunes” has answers for all of the questions that a trader might ask. The key features include, the 3 Don'ts of penny stocks, important penny stock truths, insider secrets, best sources of penny stock picks, averaging down, and why to avoid it, reverse Splits and how they trick you.



This e-book provides traders with instant access to all of the information they need to trade penny stocks profitably, and dozens of trading strategy articles along with numerous insider secrets and several surprising truths about penny stocks.



Peter Leeds and his team work hard to profile high quality and fundamentally sound investing opportunities, free of vested interests or hidden motivations. A representative while elaborating further stated, “Our team works behind the scenes to find the sleeper stocks that the market pros don't know about and that are ready to post enormous gains. We equip you for safer investing with dozens of easy-to-read profit maker articles, which cover topics like risk-free investing through paper trading. We also limit our hot penny stock picks to the safest stock exchanges, where you're certain to be able to cash out once you've made a profit.”



Apart from all of this, traders can simply sign up at pennystocks.net and subscribe to all of the current and top penny stock updates. Peter Leeds provides his subscribers with the best picks.



About PennyStocks.net

PennyStocks.net the Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors’ additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



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