Peter Leeds Forecast "It's the Right Time for Penny Stocks Trading"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- As per Leeds’s analysis, “Since fund flows usually precede market movements, we can look at the recent stock market rally as set in motion ahead of the Fed announcement. To put it another way, only a draconian announcement by the Fed would have succeeded in derailing this week's rally.”



Peter Leeds, based on his detailed research, advises traders to fetch all the possible benefits with penny stocks in current market situation. “This rally has brought benefits for everything from blue chips to penny stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, despite a correction seen today, remains up about 0.8% on the week, on track to score its third weekly gain. The broader NASDAQ is up 1.4%, beating the blue chip DJIA, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index is ahead by a whopping 1.9%”, added a representative.



When it comes to the Pennystock traders, it is the best time to trade some of the top penny stocks; http://www.pennystocks.net/track-record.htm .Moreover, as per Peter Leeds “The takeaway for penny stock investors is that this rally has legs, at least for the time being and as long as our political leaders don't screw things up. The major movers of money have already decided this is the case and they are (usually) not in the business of betting wrong.”



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