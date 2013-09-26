Peter Leeds Now Introduces Top Penny Stock Financials for Traders

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Their goal is to provide traders and novice investors the tools and information they need to make wise investment decisions.



When looking for a hot penny stock - http://www.pennystocks.net/track-record.htm, the best way to judge the quality of the opportunity is to go through its financial statements. “Penny stocks, like the shares of all companies listed on reputable exchanges, are required to file regular financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing not only how much money their companies made, but also expenses and key information about pending lawsuits and patent approval issues.”



As per Peter Leeds, it is important to learn how to read an income statement or a balance sheet before making any successful investment strategy. In fact, when dealing with smaller companies, it becomes a prerequisite requirement. “The smaller a company is, the more likely it is to fly under the radar. This means that for many stocks, there may be few news reports and little or no analyst coverage”, he added.



Moreover, almost all startup companies usually have a set amount of assets to burn through before they reach profitability. Therefore “balance sheets are critical to an assessment of the health of any stock.”



Elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “What a balance sheet does is provide a snapshot of the company's financial status in an instant of time. Assets can be defined as economic resources (cash, inventories and equipment) that are expected to benefit future cash flows. Liabilities are the economic obligations of the company to outsiders, like bank debt. Owner's equity represents everything left over after deducting liabilities.”



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in the stock markets. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more about Top Penny Stocks; please visit http://www.pennystocks.net/best-penny-stocks.htm