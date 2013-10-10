Top Performers of the Day - Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB), SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB), SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)



Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) decreased -1.06% and closed at $39.96 on a traded volume of 5.03 million shares, in comparison to 3.89 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +14.2%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.89 billion and its total outstanding shares are 222.50 million. Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. Its Platform Solutions and Emerging Business segment offers AutoCAD software, a computer-aided design (CAD) application for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization in construction, manufacturing, civil engineering, and process plant design fields; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software.



Has ADSK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB) soared +6.41% and closed at $44.33 on a traded volume of 4.80 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 230,139 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +5.52%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $43.73 and $45.50.



Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, retailing, and direct marketing men?s tailored and casual clothing, and accessories in the United States. Its product offerings include suits, tuxedos, dress shirts, sportcoats, dress pants, overcoats, vests, ties, sportswear, sweaters, belts and braces.



What was the Moving Force behind JOSB On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) jumped +3.28% and closed at $84.33. So far in three months, the stock is up +50.56%. The 52-week range for the stock is $41.14 and $90.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $86.14. Its introductory price for the day was $82.00, with the overall traded volume of 4.75 million shares.



SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People?s Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including news, sporting events news, automobile-related news, business news coverage and personal finance columns.



Will SINA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) after opening its trade at the price of $75.39, dropped -0.36% to close at $75.26 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 4.74 million shares, in comparison to 3.63 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $44.27 and $78.03 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $75.80. Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. As of September 30, 2012, the company operated 9,405 company-operated stores and 8,661 licensed stores.



Has SBUX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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