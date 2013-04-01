Top Plastic Surgeons in Florida Strax Rejuvenation Adopt Tickle Liposuction Procedure

Lauderhill, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Strax Rejuvenation, a leading South Florida plastic surgery and wellness center, recently announced their decision to invest in the latest advance in liposuction technology, Tickle Lipo.



Traditional liposuction procedures remove unwanted fat using a cannula, a hollow metal tube equipped with a pump that suctions away cells and tissue. According to Strax Rejuvenation reviews, patients use liposuction to remove difficult fatty deposits that will not budge with diet and exercise, as well as deposits that are disproportionate to the body.



Tickle Lipo is a FDA-approved, virtually pain-free alternative to traditional lipo where the patient has the option to decline general anesthesia while recieving comparable results. Tickle Lipo gets rid of fat quickly and permanently, and patients experience a faster recovery period. The procedure requires no general anesthesia, which makes it an affordable surgery option. At Strax Rejuvenation, the best plastic surgeons in South Florida use special equipment and techniques to remove fat and sculpt the body.



“Even the name tells you how comfortable your procedure will be,” said an article about the liposuction Fort Lauderdale center’s newest surgery. “Since it entails a quick recovery and is safe and more affordable, Tickle Lipo might just be your perfect solution to finally getting rid of unwanted fat.”



In addition to Tickle Lipo, Strax Rejuvenation also offers SmartLipo® and Power Assisted Liposuction procedures. These procedures burst fat cells to encourage drainage and thickening of the tissue, resulting in natural collagen production and tighter skin. With SmartLipo®, there is less bleeding and hence a speedier recovery.



Individuals interested in receiving more information about Tickle Lipo can visit Strax Rejuvenation’s website or request a free consultation. Strax Rejuvenation also offers financing options for affordable surgeries. The wellness center maintains a blog that provides the latest news in the plastic surgery industry.



