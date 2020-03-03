Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The report classifies and defines the global hydraulic fracturing market on the bases of well type, technology, geography, and application. It aids in identifying the tailwinds and headwinds for the global market. The report also strategically profiles the key market players and offers in-depth insights on the growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, challenges, ongoing developments, and trends.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419



The U.S. Energy Department states that nowadays, approximately 95% of newly drilled wells are hydraulically fractured. It accounts for almost half of the U.S. crude oil production and two-thirds of the total U.S. natural gas production. This information is present in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Well Type (Horizontal, and Vertical), By Technology (Plug & Perf, and Sliding Sleeve), and By Application (Onshore, and Offshore), Regional Forecast, 2026." According to the report, the global Hydraulic Fracturing Market is projected to reach USD 71.72 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period. However, the global market was valued at USD 37.23 Billion in 2018.



Key Market Driver – Increase in demand for oil and natural gas



Key Market Restraint – High cost of equipment



Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent players operating in the global Hydraulic Fracturing Market. They are:



Halliburton

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Schlumberger

Weatherford

FTS International

BJ Services

Cudd Energy Services

ProPetro Holding Corp.

Calfrac Well Services

Liberty Oilfield Services

Trican Well Services Ltd.

Basic Energy Services

Superior Energy Services

RockPile Energy Services

US Well Services



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419



Key Industry Developments



In April 2019, The trump administration had proposed the Trump plan, first proposed in 2018, to open more than a million acres of public and private land in California to fracking.

In April 2019, Houston oilfield service company, Baker Hughes, announced that it will be using the Permian Basin in West Texas to debut a fleet of new turbines that use excess natural gas from a drilling site to power hydraulic fracturing equipment which will be reducing flaring, carbon dioxide emissions, people and equipment in remote locations.



In April 2019, Halliburton company has introduced the Elect frac sleeve, which is a monobore sleeve solution that enables unlimited stage count in multistage fracturing operations. The Elect frac sleeve is an evolutionary step in completion sleeves, supporting greater flexibility for highly optimized reservoir access with pinpoint well stimulation options.

Segmentation



1. By Well Type

Horizontal

Vertical



2. By Technology

Plug & Perf

Sliding Sleeve



3. By Application

Convention Drilling

Unconventional Drilling

Shale Reserve

Tight Reserve

CBM



4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Order Complete Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100419



Offshore Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Numerous Unexplored Region



In terms of application, the global Hydraulic Fracturing Market is grouped into onshore and offshore. Out of these, the onshore hydraulic fracturing is likely to exhibit notable growth during the forecast period. It is likely to occur due to the competitive cost of onshore drilling operation and the availability of advanced technology. Hence, numerous government agencies, as well as organizations are investing huge sums in the development of onshore exploration activities. It is expected to continue throughout the forthcoming years due to reasonable operational accessibility. The report further mentions that offshore hydraulic fracturing is projected to have immense potential to grow in the coming years. Availability of hydrocarbon in abundance and the presence of several unexplored regions are two of the main factors that would propel growth of the offshore segment.



Ease of Operation to Increase Usage of Plug and Perf Technology Across the World



On the bases of technology, the global Hydraulic Fracturing Market is categorized into sliding sleeve and plug and perf. Amongst these, the plug and perf sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Competitive cost and ease of operation are two of the most significant factors that would drive the segment in the coming years. Moreover, it not only cuts down the production cost but also enables the performance of well for higher production. Because of all the above benefits, the plug and perf technology is commonly used across the world. But, the sliding sleeve technology segment is still undergoing research and development.



Halliburton Unveils Elect Frac Sleeve to Enable Unlimited Stage Count



Halliburton, an oil field service company, based in the U.S., launched its new monobore sleeve solution called Elect frac sleeve in July 2019. The solution is an innovative step towards the field of completion sleeves. It allows unlimited stage count in a multistage fracturing operation. It further supports more flexibility for highly optimized reservoir access and provides options for pinpoint well simulation. It doesn't have flow rate restrictions and inner diameter for contacting with the reservoir or optimizing zonal simulation treatment. One of the advantages of having no internal restrictions is that it would enable longer laterals and more frac treatment options.



Furthermore, the new sleeve utilizes the power of electronics to provide efficient hydraulic fracturing. Software, firmware, and hardware work in tandem to transform the sleeves into a downhole solution. The solution is based on pre-programmed parameters. It is one of the most innovative technologies that would take Halliburton forward in the evolution of digital competition solutions.



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419



Table of Content



5. Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Well Type

5.2.1. Horizontal

5.2.2. Vertical

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

5.3.1. Plug & Perf

5.3.2. Sliding Sleeve

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.4.1. Onshore

5.4.2. Offshore

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

5.5.1. U.S.

5.5.2. Canada

5.5.3. Argentina

5.5.4. Russia

5.5.5. China

5.5.6. Australia

5.5.7. Rest of the World

6. U.S. Hydraulic Fracturing Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Well Type

6.2.1. Horizontal

6.2.2. Vertical

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

6.3.1. Plug & Perf

6.3.2. Sliding Sleeve

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.4.1. Onshore

6.4.2. Offshore

7. Canada Hydraulic Fracturing Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Well Type

7.2.1. Horizontal

7.2.2. Vertical

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

7.3.1. Plug & Perf

7.3.2. Sliding Sleeve

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.4.1. Onshore

7.4.2. Offshore

TOC Continued…!



About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs