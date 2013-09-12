Top Quality and Best Service - Test Benches, Tools and Spare Parts

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- DingJi Industrial Co.,Ltd is specialized in the supply of test benches, tools and spare parts for repairing the diesel fuel injection system. We can find more information by viewing their website: http://www.dj-diesel.com



The common diesel test bench and tools sales volume of DingJi Industrial Co.,Ltd is ranking first class in the Chinese market. The variable-frequency and variable-speed technique is used on the cummins PT injection pump test bench 12PSBG series with Delphi value . DingJi provides customers various types of products including EUI/EUP tester, common rail test bench, Cummins PT injection pump test bench , diesel repair benches and etc. More than 100 types diesel repairing tools for repairing EuroIII and EuroII high pressure pumps and injectors which include all types of injector/pump clamps, electric driving source, high-precision adjusting shims, and repair kits. Key components are made of high quality cralloy steel and tools steel, adopt advanced thermal treatment and production precise production equipment, and carry out full-time quality traceability management and take quality feedback seriously.



As the economy grow up day by day, DingJi still keeps in mind that as a company with high responsibility should provide consumers top service. With the mission of ‘top quality and best service’, all the products had passed the quality system certification of ISO9001:2008 & CE certificate. What's more, DingJi promises customers one year guarantee for the machines, and three months for the tools which solved the sales questions.



Based on more than 10 years’ R&D experience, their products have been sold to all over the world such as Europe, South and Latin America, Africa, Australia, The Mid-east, and Asia; the distribution network is established at EU and South America. We definitely can believe them who can give us customers high quality products with high service.



Just like DingJi said, they will be ready for us at any time.



To know more about their products as well as what the company can provide, visit their website at http://www.dj-diesel.com



Contact

Nanyang Dingji Industrial company limited.

Tel: 86-377-60568988

Mobile: 86-18336622690

Fax: 86-377-62080658

Email: dingjidiesel@gmail.com