Top Quality Oil Painting Wholesale Is Now Available from Refinegallery.com

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- In today's digital world, everything is available through online stores. Art lovers from all over the world can now purchase their favorite art pieces online via the website refinegallery.com. This online art gallery features thousands of oil paintings and water color works, which are handmade by hundreds of expert and professional artists from China. Oil painting, wholesale orders can also be placed at the official website of Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery. Different quality oil painting collections are made available to wholesalers, retailers and individuals at reasonable as well as competitive prices.



The high quality specialized services of this top oil painting online supplier are extended to fine art reproductions, canvas prints, giclee prints, decoration paintings, painting from photo, Digital Ink Jet Photo on Canvas Prints and watercolor painting. The client list consists of well-known art brokers, art lovers, galleries and hotels from countries like the Middle East, Australia, USA, Italy, Denmark, France and the UK. If a particular artist's or any other desired oil painting style is not available in the online database of Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery, then the potential customer can email the details of that painting in order to get it produced or reproduced. Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery promises to provide international retail and wholesale works at reasonable rates by utilizing direct online selling facility.



The website says, 'We have the largest base of in-stock oil paintings covering all the topics, we are directly supplied by numerous wholesale oil paintings oil painting workshops in Wushipu Oil Painting Village. The requirement of customers is always the first priority of our concern.'



Art lovers can carry out oil painting wholesale purchase of any quantity and style from the online store of Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery. Professional and experienced artists are said to be working on museum quality oil painting reproductions as they can deliver about 80% close to original creations. Online shoppers can go through the listed collections of oil paintings, which will provide an insight into the standard of products delivered by the Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery. More than 12,000 reproduction oil painting works are available from refinegallery.com under the categories Still Life, Seascape, People, Landscape, Flower, Animal, Water Country, Venice, Streetscape, Mediterranean Sea, Knife Painting, Fruit, Group Painting, Cartoon, Abstract and Decoration.



To get more information about oil painting wholesale, visit http://www.refinegallery.com/



About Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery is an online supplier of Chinese giclee prints and oil painting wholesale watercolor painting reproductions. This supplier is based in Wushipu Oil Painting Village, China and has the support of hundreds of experienced and professional oil painting artists.



Media Contact

Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Address: Room 229, 63th Nanpu Road

Jimei Zone, Xiamen, China 361022

Tel: 0086-592 6211 500

Email: sales@refinegallery.com

URL: http://www.refinegallery.com/