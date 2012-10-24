Great New Brands Available with Top Quality Screen Printing and Embroidery at EZ Corporate Clothing

West Hempstead, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- EZCorporateClothing.com has added even more great and well known brands to their high quality clothing collection, offering businesses and organizations of all kinds a huge range of fantastic options when seeking personalized corporate or leisure shirts with both screen printing and embroidery.



For corporate clothing including dress shirts and button downs, EZ Corporate Clothing is proud to now showcase a great lineup from Van Heusen. Van Heusen is a highly regarded name and produces stylish dress shirts in many different cuts, fabrics and looks for both men and women.



In addition to Van Heusen, another top quality choice for dress shirts is UltraClub and Port Authority. UltraClub also produces a line of more casual professional clothing as well, making them an ideal choice for businesses and industries of all kinds, and everyday usage around the storefront or office.



Another great brand added to the collection is Nike. A large number of Nike polo shirts are available, perfect for hitting the golf course with clients and colleagues, or staying comfortable at an upcoming conference or special event. Ashworth golf apparel and polos are also available, adding more variety and styles for consumers to choose between.



An exciting new option is the attractive jackets from Charles River. Charles River makes jackets, fleeces and pullovers in dozens of different options, from light wind or rain jackets, to warmer or heavier duty coats as well.



To bring some true style to any brand or a big event, check out the special fashion tees and screen-printed clothing available from Next Level Apparel. These make for wonderful giveaways or brand representation for staff and volunteers.



Alternatively, a wide range of screen printed clothing is available from Champion as well. Champion makes t-shirts, tank tops and various other casual clothing which will be great for anything from outfitting a corporate softball team to selling merchandise at events.



EZ Corporate Clothing is the online leader for personalized screen printing and embroidery. Their combination of customer service, high quality clothing options and big brand names, and low pricing cannot be matched.



View all of the fantastic, high quality brands and products available by visiting EZCorporateClothing.com today.



About EZ Corporate Clothing

EZCorporateClothing.com specializes in personalized screen printing and embroidery for custom corporate and personal clothing. This includes men's and women's embroidered uniforms, polos, jackets, and accessories ranging from bags to hats and much more. EZ Corporate Clothing has been in business since 1989, and all of their work is done in-house, ensuring accuracy, convenience and the highest levels of customer service. To view the huge selection of product ranges available or to request a free sample, visit EZCorporateClothing.com, or call 877.304.1899 for more information.