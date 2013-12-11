Top Rated NYC Midtown East OBGYN Group Announces All Major Insurance Accepted

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Grand Central OBGYN, http://www.midtownobgynnyc.com, located in Midtown East NYC at 48 E 43rd St, # 7, New York, NY 10017, announced today that they will be accepting all major healthcare insurance. “We noticed that many major NYC companies have been changing the healthcare insurance they are offering their employees due to economic factors, perhaps”, stated Dr. Kurt Christopher, MD, founder of the NYC based OBGYN group, “Because of this noticeable change in coverage plans we recognized the need to expand the healthcare insurance our Gynecologists and Obstetricians accept in order to continue to provide coverage for our existing and forthcoming OBGYN patients. Our staff is thoroughly trained in healthcare billing and files insurance claims on behalf of our patients”.
About Grand Central OBGYN of NYC
Grand Central OBGYN of NYC, located one block west from Grand Central Terminal, offers a comprehensive approach to obstetrics and gynecology with exceptional, top rated service and care. The OBGYN team consists of Kurt Christopher, MD, Mary Breda Morrissey, MD, and Sean O. Henry, MD. It is the Midtown East NYC Obstetricians & Gynecologists individual and collective commitment to their patients that has earned Grand Central OBGYN the reputation of being one of NYC’s top rated OBGYN practices. Grand Central OBGYN is a top rated as a best in class OBGYN practice on Vitals, HealthGrades, Google+, RateMDs, and other doctor rating websites.
Grand Central OBGYN’s Gynecologists offer:
Annual Exams
Emergency Same Day Appointments
Birth Control / Contraception
Clinical Breast Exams, Referral for Mammography & Breast Ultrasound
Menopausal Treatment
Menstrual Irregularities, Ovarian cysts, Fibroids
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)
PMS Counseling and Treatment
STD Testing and Treatments
Vaginal Infections
Grand Central Obstetrician’s offer:
Preconception Counseling
Pregnancy Testing / Confirmation
Prenatal Care
Monitoring Fetal Development with Ultrasounds
Vaginal Deliveries, natural or with epidurals
VBAC – Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery
Cesarean Deliveries, if needed
Treatment for Miscarriages, both medical and surgical
Pregnancy Terminations, both medical and surgical
For More Information:
Grand Central OBGYN
48 E 43rd St, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10017
T: (212) 599-4400
E: info@midtownobgynnyc.com
W: http://www.midtownobgynnyc.com