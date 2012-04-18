Top Rated Pre Owned Rolex Watch Dealer Beckertime Offers Exclusive Lifetime Trade up Policy

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- For most people, a watch not only serves as a means of telling time; it makes a fashion statement. And for nearly a century, men and women alike have chosen to wear and collect the prestigious brand of Rolex watches to make their lasting impression.



As styles change and new models become available, avid Rolex collectors enjoy looking for newer and rarer models at the best prices available. One of the most cost-effective ways for a person to upgrade to a different Rolex model watch is by trading in their current Rolex watch. But finding a reliable source who will offer the best rate for their trade-in can be quite difficult.



Offering an exclusive Lifetime Trade-Up Policy, top rated pre-owned Rolex watch dealer Beckertime Fine Jewelers features unsurpassable value with every Rolex watch they sell. Whether interested in purchasing a newer Rolex model or want to upgrade to a different style, Beckertime offers past customers the full price they paid on watches they originally bought from the company to use toward the purchase of another. No other pre-owned Rolex watch dealer offers this revolutionary program, prompting tens of thousands of Rolex devotees to rave about the superior service provided by Beckertime.



According to Matthew Becker, Founder of Beckertime, “Through our Lifetime Trade-Up Policy, we are pleased to offer our customers the ability trade in their existing Beckertime Rolex watch for the full price they originally paid to purchase a newer model or style Rolex from our extensive selection of previously owned watches. We feel this program instills even greater value in our watches and we pride ourselves in helping customers afford the Rolex watches of their dreams.”



The Lifetime Trade-Up Policy is available on all watches purchased from Beckertime.



Customers interested in purchasing a previously owned Rolex watch can also take advantage of the company’s gold for Rolex watches program, whereby customers can sell their unused or unwanted gold or jewelry to earn the extra cash they need to buy their ideal Rolex watch.



For the latest news, the company now offers a new blog with industry happenings, new arrivals and more. And for those customers interested receiving discounts on the company’s wide range of Rolex watches, Beckertime features social coupons for people who refer friends on Google Plus, Facebook and Twitter.



For more information, visit http://www.beckertime.com



About Beckertime

Founded in 1998, Beckertime is one of the world’s largest Internet sellers of pre-owned Rolex watches. Beckertime is internationally recognized as experts on Rolex and specializes in buying and selling Rolex timepieces. They have been featured in articles targeting the jewelry trade and written about in books on successful eBay commerce. They are eBay’s largest pre-owned Rolex seller in the world and their large inventory selection, great pricing and commitment to service excellence has earned them eBay’s highest Titanium PowerSeller designation with more than 16,000 total feedbacks and a 13-year positive feedback ratio of 99.9 percent.