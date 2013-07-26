Top Rated Report : Chancroid Diagnostic Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Chancroid, also known as soft chancre, is a sexually transmitted bacterial infection which is characterized by painful sores on the genetalia. It spreads from one individual to another only through sexual contact. This type of infection is mainly found in developing countries where the number of sex workers is high. With an increase in chancroid related diseases, the need for chancroid diagnostics is increasing.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/chancroid-diagnostic-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



The market for chancroid diagnosis is very low in developed countries like the U.S. and UK because of the use of safety measures while performing sexual activities, but it is expected to increase in developing nations. Some of the drivers of the chancroid diagnostic market in developing nations are unsafe sex practices with various partners, the increasing number of sex workers, lack of education regarding preventive measures, and improved research and development in medicine.



To View All E-Commerce Report 2013 Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171886



The market for chancroid diagnosis can be segmented on the basis of healthcare providers into hospitals, commercial/private labs, physician offices, and public health labs, followed by hospitals and then by public and private health labs, and physician offices which constitute a minor share of the chancroid diagnosis market. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific market is the leader because a large number of people suffering from chancroid, followed by the Middle East, and the EU while Africa also has many opportunities for growth. The restraints which are faced by this sector are lack of proper information regarding diagnostic technologies, lack of self evaluation capabilities among the population of developing countries, and low disposable incomes in such countries, but the developing state of education and healthcare infrastructure along with betterment in economic conditions are some of the opportunities for the chancroid diagnostic market.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/