Top Rated Report : China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry Report, 2012-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Amid the global economic downturn and the falling prices of upstream rare earth raw materials and NdFeB products, the demand for downstream NdFeB dropped dramatically in 2012. China’s NdFeB apparent consumption will rebound stably in the wake of the recovered demand in consumer electronics, automotive motors and other major downstream industries since 2013.



China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry Report, 2012-2015 analyzes the global and Chinese rare earth permanent magnet markets as well as forecasts development trends from the angles of rare earth raw material supply, rare earth permanent magnet supply and demand, market prices and major production enterprises.



In H1 2012, the operating rate of China NdFeB industry was less than 50%. High-end NdFeB manufacturers maintained the operating rate as high as 70%-75%, while low-end NdFeB companies only saw 30%-40%. Since 2013, downstream industries have transferred from “de-stocking” to “re-stocking”, which stimulated the growth in orders for NdFeB and boosted the industrial operating rate obviously. In Q2 2013, the operating rate of major Chinese NdFeB producers returned to 70-80%.



By 2014 when the patent licenses of Japanese Sumitomo and U.S. Magnequench will expire in European, American and Japanese NdFeB markets, Chinese NdFeB enterprises will witness breakthroughs in export, but eight of them who hold export patent licenses (including Zhong Ke San Huan and Ningbo Yunsheng) will also face fierce competition herein.



As China's largest manufacturer of magnetic materials, Zhong Ke San Huan mainly produces NdFeB, with the sintered NdFeB capacity of 13,500 tons which represents the highest level in China and the bonded NdFeB capacity of 1,500 tons. In 2012, the company invested in three production bases located in Beijing, Tianjin and Ningbo to expand capacity.



The world's largest bonded NdFeB magnet manufacturer Galaxy Magnets focuses on the Japanese and South Korean markets, serving Nidec, JVC, Sony, Mitsumi, LG, Moatech, Delta Electronics, SAIA-Burgess and other international companies.



