Top Rated Report : Global Battery Control Technology Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Global Battery Control Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 7.52 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing application of battery control technology in various industries. The Global Battery Control Technology market has also been witnessing the use of battery control technology to increase the performance of battery systems. However, high cost of electric vehicles could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Battery Control Technology Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Battery Control Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include A123 Systems LLC, Build Your Dreams (BYD) Battery Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., GE Energy LLC, General Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SANYO Electric Co. Ltd., Sony Electronics Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Abacus Controls Inc., ABSL Power Solutions Ltd., Absopulse Electronics Ltd., Acer Inc., Action Business Suppliers Inc., Advanced Battery Systems LLC, Advanced Battery Tech. Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Advanced Power and Controls , AeroVironment Inc., Aker Wade Power Technologies LLC, Aluratek Inc., Allegro MicroSystems LLC, American Battery Charging Inc., AMETEK Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Apple Computer Inc., APX Technologies Inc., Arotech Corp., Associated Equipment Corp., Astrodyne Corp., Astro Flight Inc., Atmel Corp., Axeon Power Ltd., Batteries Plus LLC, Battery Technology Inc., BenQ Corp., Bescor Video Accessories Ltd., Boston Power Inc., Bren-Tronics Inc., BST Systems Inc., Cadex Electronics Inc., CarCharging Inc., C&D Technologies Inc., Cell-Con Inc., China BAK Battery Inc., Cliplight Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., Club Car LLC, Columbia ParCar Corp., ChargePoint Inc., Compal Electronics Inc., Curtis Instruments Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Daimler AG, D&B Power Associates Inc., Dell Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Diversified Power International LLC, Duracell International Inc., Eaton Corp., ECOtality Inc., EIC Laboratories Inc., Electrovaya Inc., Elektromotive Ltd., Eltek Valere AS, EnerSys Advanced Systems Inc., Efacec Capital S.G.P.S., SA, Energizer Holdings Inc., Enerize Corp., E-One Moli Energy Corp., Ericsson Inc., EV Connect Inc., Freeplay Energy Ltd., Friwo North America Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., GlobTek Inc., Goodall Mfg. LLC, Google Inc., GP Batteries Ltd., Greatbatch Inc. , Harding Energy Inc., Hitachi Maxell Ltd., HLK & Associates, Inc., HM Electronics Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HP Co., HTC Corp., HYB Battery Co. Ltd., HuanYu Power Source Co. Ltd., IGO Inc., International Industries Inc., Intel Corp., Intermec Technologies Corp., Intersil Americas LLC, IOTA Engineering LLC, ISL Products International Ltd., Itautec SA, Jerome Industries Corp., Johnson Controls Inc., Koehler Lighting, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Kussmaul Electronics Co. Inc., La Marche Manufacturing Co., LANIX, Lenmar Enterprises Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Lester Electrical Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lind Electronics Inc., Lithium Technology Corp., Lumeneo SAS, Motor Appliance Corp., Magna International Inc., Mathews Associates Inc., Hitachi Maxell Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micropower E.D. Marketing AB, Microsoft Corp., Midtronics Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Motive Energy Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., New Energy Systems Group, ICCNexergy Inc., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Newmar Holdings Inc., The Nokia Corp., O2Micro International Ltd., Oneac-Powervar Solutions, Panasonic Corp., Positivo Informática SA, Power Products Inc., Power-Sonic Corp., Promark Electronics Inc., Pure Energy Solutions Inc., Quallion LLC, Quick Charge Corp., Research In Motion Ltd., SAFT Groupe SA, Schneider Electric SA, Segway Inc., and Stored Energy Systems LLC.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



