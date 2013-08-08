Top Rated Report: Global Beverage Can Market Analysis Report: 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Packaging is one of the factors critical to product marketing strategy with the key objective of glamorizing product for directing consumers’ attention. Packaging’s key purpose is to protect the content it stores and to enhance the visual and physical properties that make it stand out from the crowd, and connect with consumers as part of the brand experience. There are various types of materials used in packaging and also different types of packaging containers are manufactured and deployed across consumer products industries. ‘Cans’ is one such segment within the consumer packaging industry.



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Metal cans are used for packing wide range of products, including beverages, processed foods, aerosol products, paints, medicines and many other products. Most cans are cylindrical in shape. A beverage can is a metal container devised to store a fixed amount of liquid products like carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, teas, tisanes, and energy drinks among others. Beverage cans are either made of aluminum or tin-plated steel. Metal beverage cans and their parts are primarily made from aluminum and steel, and are usually offered in two and three piece varieties.



Geographically, Europe and Asia & EMEA are the largest packaging industries while in terms of end market demand, food and beverages industries account for the maximum usage. Taking into account the type of materials used in manufacturing packaging containers, flexible packaging tops the list, however rigid plastics and metals are the major materials of choice. Within the metal packaging, the maximum usage is claimed by beverage can manufacturing segment.



Table of Content



1. Overview

1.1 Packaging

1.2 Metal Cans

1.2.1 Beverage Can



2. Packaging Industry Structure

2.1 Global Packaging Market

- Breakdown by Region

- End Markets

- Key Segments

2.1.1 Aluminum Aerosol Can Market

- Demand Growth

- End Markets

2.2 Global Beverage Can Industry

- Market Overview

- Market Volume

2.2.1 Beverage Can Market of the US

- Shipment Growth

- Key Segments

2.2.2 Beverage Can Market of Europe

- Shipment Growth

- Key Segments

- Regional Breakdown

- Central & Eastern Europe

- Russia & Former CIS

2.2.3 Beverage Can Market of China

- Market Overview

- End Markets



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3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Industry Trends and Developments

3.1.1 Eco-Friendly and Self-Chilling Beverage Cans

3.1.2 Next Generation Beverage Can Tab and Can End

3.1.3 Growth Opportunity in Low-Penetrated Emerging Markets

3.1.4 Rapidly Evolving Consumer Behavior

3.2 Growth Drivers

3.2.1 Increasing Alumina Production

3.2.2 Growing Steel Production

3.2.3 Urban Population

3.2.4 Meliorating Global Economy

3.2.5 Growing Consumption of Beverage

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Obligations

3.3.2 Negative Impact on Environment



4. Competitive Landscape

Market Share

- North America

- South America

- Europe

- China

5. Company Profiles

5.1 Ball Corporation

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

- Focus on Growth & Sustainability

- Increasing Profitability

5.2 Rexam Plc

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

- Focus on Material Efficiency

- Carbon Footprint Reduction

5.3 Crown Holdings

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

- Geographic Expansion

- Research & Development Strategy

5.4 Amcor Ltd.

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategies

- Increasing Presence in Emerging Markets

- Growth through Strategic Acquisitions

6. Market Outlook

6.1 Market Forecast

6.2 Forecast Methodology

6.2.1 Dependent and Independent Variables

6.2.2 Correlation Analysis

6.2.3 Regression Analysis



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