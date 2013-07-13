Top Rated Report : Global Genetic Testing Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Genetic Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global aging population. The Global Genetic Testing market has also been witnessing the increasing availability of Direct to Consumer (DTC) tests. However, the absence of credible standard procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Genetic Testing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Genetic Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global Genetic Testing Market

Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Application

DTC Genetic Testing

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries

USA

Canada

UK



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 Abott Laboratories

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.2 Qiagen N.V.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.3 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.4 Roche Holdings A.G

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



17. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Genetic Testing Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Genetic Testing Market Segmentation by Application

Exhibit 4: Global Genetic Testing Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 5: Business Segmentation of Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 6: Business Segmentation of Qiagen NV

Exhibit 7: Business Segmentation of Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 8: Business Segmentation of Roche Holdings A.G



