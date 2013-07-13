Top Rated Report : Global Genetic Testing Market 2012-2016

New Markets Research Report Added In MarketsResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Global Genetic Testing Market 2012-2016
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Genetic Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global aging population. The Global Genetic Testing market has also been witnessing the increasing availability of Direct to Consumer (DTC) tests. However, the absence of credible standard procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-genetic-testing-market-2012-2016
TechNavio's report, the Global Genetic Testing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Genetic Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
6. Market Landscape
6.1 Global Genetic Testing Market
Market Size and Forecast
Market Segmentation by Application
DTC Genetic Testing
6.2 Five Forces Analysis
7. Geographical Segmentation
8. Key Leading Countries
USA
Canada
UK
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Key Vendor Analysis
16.1 Abott Laboratories
Business Overview
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
16.2 Qiagen N.V.
Business Overview
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
16.3 Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Business Overview
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
16.4 Roche Holdings A.G
Business Overview
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171192
17. Other Reports in this Series
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Global Genetic Testing Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)
Exhibit 3: Global Genetic Testing Market Segmentation by Application
Exhibit 4: Global Genetic Testing Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 5: Business Segmentation of Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 6: Business Segmentation of Qiagen NV
Exhibit 7: Business Segmentation of Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Exhibit 8: Business Segmentation of Roche Holdings A.G
Contact
M/s Sheela
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Blog : http://articlesnarticles.blogspot.com/