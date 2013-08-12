Top Rated Report : Global Hospital-Based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.46 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Hospital-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.46 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for advanced health monitoring systems. The Global Hospital-based EMR market has also been witnessing a high demand for cloud computing services. However, high implementation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-hospital-based-emr-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Hospital-based EMR Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hospital-based EMR market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172667



The key vendors dominating this space include Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., McKesson Corp., and Siemens Healthcare Ltd.



Latest Report:



Global Game Consoles Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172666



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Gaming Console market to grow at a CAGR of 3.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the introduction of new and advanced audio visual devices. The Global Gaming Console market has also been witnessing the introduction of multi-utility consoles. However, the shift towards other gaming platform could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. TechNavio's report, the Global Gaming Console Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Latin America, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Gaming Console market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming y



Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172670



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 11.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for containerized data centers. However, the increasing density of data center servers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market landsc



Contact



M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/