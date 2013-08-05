Top Rated Report : Global VoLTE Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Global Voice Over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) market to grow at a CAGR of 300.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for data services along with the sustained use of voice services. The Global VoLTE market has also been witnessing operators regaining control of the Voice Services market. However, the delay in establishing LTE ecosystems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global VoLTE Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global VoLTE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include the communication service providers LG Uplus Corp., MetroPCS, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., and StarHub Ltd., and the VoLTE infrastructure providers including Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Ericsson A.B., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, and Nokia Siemens Networks B.V.



