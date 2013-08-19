Top Rated Report: High Net Worth Trends in Australia 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- High Net Worth Trends In Australia 2013



This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Australia.



The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC:



http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/high-net-worth-trends-in-australia-2013



Summary



This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Australia HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI database.



Scope:



- Independent market sizing of Australia HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012

- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy:



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report:



http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172800



- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.





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