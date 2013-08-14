Top Rated Report : Life Insurance and Non-Life Insurance Market in Germany 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017



The German life insurance segment is one of the strongest in Europe in terms of density and penetration. The life insurance segment registered a negative annual growth rate due to the impact of the European sovereign debt crisis in 2011. However, the segment recovered in 2012. As a result of the difficult economic conditions, German consumers are beginning to appreciate the advantages offered by life insurance policies. These advantages include cover against biometric risks and old age guarantees. Biometric risk is the risk that insurers will have to pay pensions, larger death or disability benefits to the insured for a longer time than originally anticipated.



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The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the German life insurance segment, including:



The German life insurance industry’s growth prospects by life insurance categories and customer segments

The various distribution channels in the German life insurance segment

The competitive landscape in the German life insurance segment

A description of the life reinsurance segment in Germany



Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017



The German non-life segment is one of the leading non-life insurance segments in the European region. Compulsory insurance aided rapid segment growth during 2001–2011. Due to the impact of the global financial crisis, the segment bordered on stagnant during 2008–2010. The non-life segment is highly fragmented with the presence of more than 200 insurers supplying a variety of products. During the review period, the non-life segment recorded the strongest annual growth. This was also the highest growth rate the non-life segment witnessed since 2003, due to the growth in motor cover in 2011. Non-life insurers are increasingly focusing on underwriting profitability as the low interest rate continues to suppress their investment income.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Germany:



It provides historical values for Germany’s non-life insurance segment for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germany’s non-life insurance segment along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Germany

Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the non-life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany and its growth prospects

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them



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Reasons to buy



Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German non-life insurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German non-life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



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