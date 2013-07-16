Top Rated Report : Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections are caused due to Staphylococcus aureus bacterium which infects different parts of the body. These infections are difficult to treat due to high degree of resistance of these pathogens to the most commonly used antibiotics such as methicillin, amoxicillin, penicillin and oxacillin. The bacterium infects different parts of the body namely, skin, surgical wounds, blood streams, lungs, IV or other sites where the tubes such as catheters enter the body or the urinary tract and cause infection which can be life threatening.



MRSA infection is known to spread by casual contact or through contaminated objects called community associated MRSA (CA MRSA). It may also be acquired in hospitals or health care settings - healthcare associated MRSA (HA MRSA) which is the most common form of MRSA infection. Community associated methicillin resistant S. aureus (CA-MRSA) infections are different from healthcare associated methicillin resistant S. aureus (HA-MRSA) considering their epidemiology and the characteristics of the strains which causes the infection. Overuse of antibiotics and use of potent drugs for less serious infections may also cause development of MRSA. The symptoms of infection depend on the site of infection and it can be diagnosed by laboratory testing.



One of the major drivers contributing to the market growth for MRSA drugs is increase in the prevalence of MRSA infections. In addition, growth in the government and non-government awareness programs has also become a key factor in improving the market growth. However, overcoming the tendency of pathogen for developing resistance to multi-drugs and increase in competition between the generic market players could impose a challenge to the market growth.



MRSA can be usually treated by antibiotics such as bactrim and vancomycin though the pathogen has started developing resistance for these drugs too owing to its constant adapting power to newly developed antibiotics. Other options for the treatment of MRSA infection are generics such as clindamycin and minocycline, and prime brand-names such as Tygacil, Cubicin, Zyvox, and Synercid. Some of these antibiotics are only available intravenously. The most effective way of controlling the spread of MRSA is practicing basic hygiene such as use of disposable gloves, washing hands before making direct contact with patients as well as proper wound care.



Geographically, North America leads this market and is followed by Europe. However, increase in the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies forecasts growth in demand for MRSA drugs in Asia-Pacific and other parts of the world. Some of the major players in this market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ViroPharma, Inc., Forest Laboratories, Inc., and Theravance, Inc.



