Top Rated Report : Wolrdwide Market of Mobile Location Commerce 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Mobile commerce is expected to grow rapidly over the next five years. This growth is driven by the introduction of the tablets and the next generation smartphones. Mind Commerce predicts that the location commerce will be one of the key initiatives across the mobile/wireless value chain within the next three years.



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We believe that certain key areas, such as Mobile Social Commerce in the Cloud will emerge as key areas and important channels for merchants across the value chain. In addition to traditional “bricks and mortar” storefront beneficiaries, we see cross-over between in-store shopping and digital media/online sales as end-user take advantage of next generation location-based marketing.



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The report analyzes the potential revenues from location commerce and how to integrate location-based service (LBS) capabilities with m-commerce to boost sales. The report predicts the future of the industry and how social commerce can be used with location commerce.



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