Top Rated Report:Multi-Platform App Development Service Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- An ongoing platform and device fragmentation challenges developers and increases complexity and cost of mobile application development. Fragmentation not only includes operating systems and their different releases, but devices as well. Currently there are three major approaches to simplify application development: HTML5, multi-platform development tools and industry specific white-label solutions. The report compares multi-platform and white–label solutions of 60 key players in the market.



The “Multi-Platform App Development Service Market Report“ provides an actual status on the multi-platform development service market. This report concentrates on the tools that help to reduce cost, time and risk in developing mobile applications. The targeted audience for the report includes CIOs and app managers responsible for application development and strategy as well as purchasing managers of companies who are planning to publish mobile applications. Mobile network operators (MNO) and mobile handset manufacturers will benefit from key insights into the application developer tool market to improve their app store ecosystems.



See the preview for the Table of Contents which provides details of the content included within the report. Various licences are available. The full report is 83 pages long and contains 10 figures and 34 tables.



Some of the questions the report answers are:



- What are the ready-to-use solutions to reduce development cost and time to market?

- How stable are HTML5 standards and how well are they deployed?

- Which white-label solutions are available for retail, news, publishers, gastronomy, travel, and many other industries?

- Which operational systems and APIs do multi-platform solutions provide access to in 2012?

- Which features (e.g. sensors, calendar, etc.) are being accessible by multi-platform tools?

- What are the costs and benefits of multi-platform solutions?

- For which app projects should I make use of multi-platform tools?



