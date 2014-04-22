Top Rated Research on Rare Earth (RE) Industry in China, 2014 - 2018 Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Research Report on Rare Earth (RE) Industry in China, 2014 - 2018". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Rare earth is a set of 17 chemical elements while the price of medium and heavy rare earth elements is over 10 times higher than that of light rare earth elements because of the scarcity.



China began to massively export rare earth at low prices in the 1990s due to the low cost, including labor cost and environmental cost, which ceased the mining of rare earth in most countries in the world. Its reserves of rare earth once took 71.1% of the global reserves while the percentage declined to 23% in 2012. However, over 80% of the global RE is supplied by China.



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There are three major production bases built around three major RE mines in China, including the Northern China RE production base built around the mixed RE mine in Baotou represented by INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL RARE-EARTH HI-TECH CO. and Gansu Rare Earth New Material Limited-Liability Company, the medium and heavy RE production base built around the Southern China ionic mine represented by Guangzhou Pearl River Smelter and JAMR, and the bastnaesite production base built around the bastnaesite mine in Mianning, Sichuan.



China launched the license system of RE export quotas in 1998. In recent years, Chinese government starts to cut the amount of export enterprises and quotas as well as the annual yield of rare earth. The gross export quota of rare earth set by Ministry of Commerce of China for domestic enterprises declined from 50,000 tons in 2005 to 34,000 tons in 2008. It continues the downward trend and fell to approximately 21,590 tons in 2014. Decrease in the export quota results in increasing amount of smuggling. It is estimated that the annual export volume of rare earth will exceed 20,000 tons in China.



On March 26, 2014, WTO ruled that the export management measures of RE, tungsten and molybdenum in China, including the tariff, quota and restrictions on enterprises, violated relevant provisions. The plaintiffs are the U.S., EU and Japan. The verdict stated that the export restrictions of rare earth failed to protect natural resources and be implemented with restrictions on production and consumption. The export quota system may be abolished in China.



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Zirconium resources are highly concentrated across the globe. A overwhelming majority of zirconium ore reserves are in the hands of Austrilia and South Africa which made up 80.96% of the global total in 2013. In 2013, the gross reserves of zirconium ore resources in China hit 500,000 tons, standing at less than 1% of the world’s total, largely spreading in Southeasten coastal regions like Hainan, Guangdong and Guangxi as well as Southwesten regions such as Sichuan and Yunnan. In recent years, China has made continuous efforts in launching uhligite exploitation projects in overseas countries such as Mozambique and Indonesia progressively.



irconium is widely applied in such fields as ceramics, chemicals, casting and CRT TV kinescope glass. In 2013, the demand for zirconium for ceramics use accounted for 54%, while the demand for chemicals and casting use made up 28% all together. Zirconium chemicals find wide application in chemical engineering, textile, papermaking, cosmetics and electronics industries. China, as a manufacturing hub in the world, is fueld by the robust development of aforementioned sectors.



China boasts the world’s largest processing base of primary zirconium. In 2013, 90% zirconium oxychloride and zirconium silicate in the world were produced and processed in China, of which, above 85% were exported to the United States, Japan and Europe for the production of ceramics, zirconium dioxide products and nuclear-grade zirconium sponge.



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The annual production capacity of RE separation enterprises exceeds 0.3 million tons in China while the annual demand is lower than 0.15 million tons, of which 0.1 million tons is from domestic market. The global consumption of rare earth is estimated to reach 0.3 million tons in 2020 due to rapid development of the high-tech industry. The production volume of rare-earth magnet, luminescent materials, hydrogen storage materials and polishing materials in China ranks the first in the world. Meanwhile, the rare earth industry is expected to grow as demand of downstream consumers increases.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following content:



Supply and Demand Status of Rare Earth

Global Trade Status of Rare Earth

Government Policies of Rare Earth Industry in China

Export Status of Rare Earth in China

Smuggling Status of Rare Earth in China

Price Trend of Rare Earth in China

Key Enterprises in China Rare Earth Industry

Prospect of China Rare Earth Industry



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Table of Content



1 Relevant Concepts of Rare Earth Industry



1.1 Definition and Classification



1.1.1 Definition



1.1.2 Classification



1.2 Distribution and Production Capacity of Rare Earth Mines



1.2.1 Global Distribution of Rare Earth



1.2.2 Global Production Capacity of Rare Earth



1.3 Application Fields of Rare Earth



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