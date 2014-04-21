Top Rated US Hybrid Vehicles Market Outlook to 2018 - Government Strategy and Cost Effective Hybrids to Escalate Demand

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"US Hybrid Vehicles Market Outlook to 2018 - Government Strategy and Cost Effective Hybrids to Escalate Demand". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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The report titled “The US Hybrid Vehicles Market Outlook to 2018 - Government Strategy and Cost Effective Hybrids to Escalate Demand” presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry covering aspects including market size by volume sales and market segmentation by plug-in and full/mild hybrids; by states and metropolitan areas. The report also entails a detailed description on the recent trends and developments in the market and the competitive scenario of major players in the industry along with the market share of major companies in the overall hybrid market and market share of all the hybrid vehicle models in each category.



The hybrid vehicles market in the US has been driven by volatile oil prices, rising gas prices shrinking of the fuel reserves, upcoming cost-effective hybrids and emission standards. The market has registered a CAGR of 7.6% during 2007-2013 by rising from hybrid vehicle sales in 2007 to hybrid vehicle sales in 2013. Full/mild hybrids commanded the largest share of % share of the total hybrid vehicle sales in the country in 2013 and witnessed full/mild hybrid vehicle sales in 2013. However, astounding CAGR of % over the years 2010-2013 clearly indicates the gigantic emerging market of the PHEVs as well in the US.



California was the leading state selling over hybrids accounting to a mighty contribution % to the US hybrid vehicles market. This was followed by other top four states which were New York, Florida, Texas and New Jersey which withheld the contributions of %, %, % and % respectively for the year 2009. Los Angeles was the leading metropolitan area market with contribution of %, % and % for the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 respectively.



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Toyota is the leading player with the dominating market share of % in 2013. Ford sold hybrids in the US during 2013 and increased its market share in the conventional hybrid vehicles market in the US from % in 2012 to % in 2013.GM stood at the third position, with % market share and aggregate sales of hybrids in the US hybrid vehicles market in 2013.



The Toyota Prius family comprising of four models, Prius, Prius v, Prius c, Prius plug-in hybrid, was the market leader in the year 2013, representing a market share of % of the total hybrid sales in the US. Ford Fusion model contributed around % share to overall hybrid vehicles market in the US, reporting sales of hybrid vehicles which accounted for nearly % of the Ford company’s hybrid vehicle sales in the country.



The US hybrid vehicles market is estimated to witness hybrid vehicle sales by 2018 which will grow from vehicle sales in 2013. The future of the US hybrid vehicles market is expected to be favorable on account of rising gas prices, continuing federal and government support, decreasing dependency on imported crude, recharging infrastructure, upcoming cost-effective batteries and the change in consumer perspectives. The overall hybrid vehicles market in the US is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecasted period of 2013-2018.



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Key Topics Covered in the Report:



- The market size of the US hybrid vehicles market in terms of volume sales in the last 6 years (2007 - 2013)

- The US hybrid vehicles market segmentation by plug-in and full/mild hybrid vehicle (2007-2013)

- The US hybrid vehicles market segmentation by states and metropolitan areas hybrid vehicle sales (2007-2009)

- Trends and developments and consumer awareness and behavior in the hybrid vehicles market in the US

- Hybrid vehicles battery development process overview

- Pricing of hybrid vehicles in the US

- Market share of major players by volume and by models in the US hybrid vehicles market (2007-2013)

- Competitive landscape and company profiles with the key performance indicators of the major automobile companies operating in the US hybrid vehicles market (Toyota, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Honda and others)

- Future projections and macro economic factors of the US hybrid vehicles market



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