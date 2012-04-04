Top Real Estate Group Comments on GL Homes in Boynton Beach

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- The Harelik Team, Palm Beach’s leading real estate group, commented on the construction of GL Homes in Boynton Beach this week, stating, “They continue to improve the quality of real estate in this area and we always recommend buyers to buy from GL Homes Properties”. The positive sentiment expressed by The Harelik Team is echoed by other Palm Beach realtors as GL Homes communities continue to be constructed and updated in the Palm Beach County area. According to the GL Homes website,



“Since 1976, GL Homes has created exceptional communities and built quality residences in Florida's most desirable locations. There are more than 63,000 people living in GL homes throughout Florida. Many have moved-up to their second, or even third GL home”.



Some accreditations received by GL Homes includes being named Builder Magazine’s Top 100 Builders in the country, they were named South Florida’s largest builder in 2010 and named Florida’s second largest builder of private homes. Their Boynton Beach home communities include Valencia Pointe, Canyon Lakes, Valencia Falls, Nautica Isles and more.



The Harelik Team has many GL Homes communities listed on their website which sells Palm Beach Country Active Adult Communities including Avalon Estates which is a particularly popular GL Homes community. According to TheHarelikTeam.com Valencia Lakes is, “An active adult community, one of the first in the series of GL homes offer the amenities of country club living without the country club fees. The residents of Valencia Lakes enjoy country club activities, tennis courts, swimming pools, a sand beach and professional entertainment”.



The Harelik Team have over 26 years of real estate experience with expert skills in communicating, marketing, presentations, negotiations, sales and more. The Harelik Team has numerous affiliations including being members of the National Association of Realtors, Florida Association of Realtors, and the RMLS Multiple Listing Service.