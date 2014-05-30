Top Report - China Large Bus Industry, 2013-2017: Market Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- According to China Large Bus Industry Report, 2013-2017 released by Sino Market Insight, China’s output of large buses is expected to reach 92,000 units in 2017, with the growth rate being in a stage of slow growth affected by market demand.



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In 2013, the production and sales of large buses in China amounted to 79,200 units and 79,100 units respectively, rising 5.4% and 5.2% from a year earlier but a separate drop of 4.8 percentage points and 4.7 percentage points from last-year growth rates. In Q1 2014, the production and sales of large buses in China showed a respective year-on-year decline of 5.5% and 5.0% to 14,500 units and 14,800 units.



As far as vehicle model is concerned, the production and sales of new-energy bus has presented a fairly high growth rate benefitting from the policies by Central and local governments for vigorously promoting new energy vehicle in recent years. In 2013, the sales proportion of large new energy bus in large bus rose from 23.6% in 2012 to 40.4%, a surge of 16.8 percentage points.



Table of Contents



1. Industry’s Macro Environment

1.1 Decelerated Growth in Chinese Economy

1.2 A Drop in Growth Rate of Fixed Assets Investment

1.3 Remarkable Slowdown in Import and Export

1.4 Steady Increase of Social Consumption



2. Overview of Commercial Vehicle Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification

2.2 Industrial Policy



3 Development of China Commercial Vehicle Industry

3.1 Production

3.2 Sales

3.3 Import & Export



4 Development of China Large Bus Market

4.1 Production and Sales as a Whole

4.2 Production and Sales by Fuel

4.3 Import & Export

4.3.1 Export

4.3.2 Import

4.4 Competition Pattern

4.5 Development Forecast....



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In terms of competitive landscape for sales volume, the top five large bus companies are Kinglong Motor Group, Yutong Group, Zhong Tong Bus, FOTON, and Jinhua Youngman Automobile, among which Kinglong and Yutong enjoy absolute superiority, with their sales in 2013 hitting 25,930 units and 25,584 units respectively and accounting for 32.4% and 32.8% of sales volume, a total share of 65.2%.



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