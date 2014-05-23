Top Report-Global and China Viscose Fiber Industry 2016-Market Growth, Trends and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- In recent years, the United States, Europe and Japan have successively withdrawn from the viscose fiber industry due to labor costs, environmental protection and other factors, while the Asia-Pacific Development Zone, including China, has entered a period of accelerated development of viscose fiber, with capacity and production increasing considerably. In 2013, the global viscose fiber output exceeded 4.9 million tons, up more than 13 % year on year, wherein, China contributed over 65%.



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The Austria-based Lenzing Group and the India-based Aditya Birla Group as two viscose fiber giants worldwide gained capacity of above 800,000 tons/a each in 2013. But beyond that, Chinese counterparts also obtained greater capacity.



Viscose fiber includes viscose filament yarn (VFY) and viscose staple fiber (VSF), especially VSF capacity / output accounts for about 90% in China. In 2013, China’s VSF capacity approximated 3.45 million tons, 51.8% of which came from the top five enterprises, namely Fulida Group, Sanyou Chemical, Aoyang Technology, CHTC HELON and Shandong Yamei, showing a high industry concentration.



In 2011-2013, the sluggish textile industry pulled down China’s overall prices of viscose fiber, resulting in a market downturn. However, based on promising prospects and corporate development needs, Sanyou Chemical, Sateri and Xinxiang Chemical Fiber are still planning to expand capacity with a focus on differentiated high-end products.



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Being one of the Chinese VSF companies holding the highest product differentiation rate, Sanyou Chemical can reach above 80%. Following the operation of the 160,000 tons/a differentiated VSF project and the transformation of some production lines, the company, with overall VSF capacity of 480,000 tons/a as of end-2013, has became one of the largest VSF manufacturers in China. Furthermore, the company also plans to release incremental capacity of 50,000 tons through technological reform in 2014.



Sateri had only reached 210,000 tons/a viscose fiber by the end of 2013; but as China's largest dissolving wood pulp (DWP, the main raw material for viscose fiber) supplier, it enjoys around 40% market share with obvious cost advantages. Meanwhile, Sateri is accelerating the downstream viscose fiber capacity expansion, and its Fujian plant will obtain additional differentiated viscose fiber capacity of 150,000 tons/a in 2014 (wherein, 50,000 tons/a was realized in January and March 2014 each, and the remaining 50,000 tons/a will be put into operation in the third quarter).



As one of the largest VFY producers in China, Xinxiang Chemical Fiber saw VFY capacity of 60,000 tons/a in 2013. Currently, its subsidiary Xinjiang Bailu has completed the “100,000 tons/a New-type Cellulose Project Phase I” and can accomplish full production in the first half of 2014.



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Table of Content



1 Overview of Viscose Fiber

1.1 Definition and Characteristics

1.2 Classification and Application

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Global Viscose Fiber Industry

2.1 Development History

2.2 Overall Development

2.3 Output

2.4 Competition Pattern



3 China Viscose Fiber Industry

3.1 Development History

3.2 Operation

3.3 Policy



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