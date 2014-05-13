Top Report: Global Cheese Market, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The taste and texture of cheese varies in accordance with the source, processing and age of cheese. Cheese is widely consumed as an important ingredient in fast food. Presently, cheese is being accepted as an important ingredient in dietary plans. Fast Food Restaurants and outlets, dining restaurants and households are the key end users of cheese. Increase in fast food restaurants, and increasing household food budget in emerging countries are some of the key factors driving the market in geographies such as Asia Pacific and rest of the world.



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The global cheese market is expected to witness high growth rate over next six years as the emerging countries are expected to become mainstream markets for cheese and developed markets would start preferring the natural cheese products.



This report has been segmented by type and by geography. It also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs), Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain of the cheese. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2013 to 2019.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The present market size and forecast till 2019 have been provided in the report.



The report also analyzes macro-economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of cheese market. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. In addition, the market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



The global cheese market here refers to the market by type and by geography. The market is categorized into the following segments:



Global Cheese Market by Type



The different cheese types covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- Unprocessed Cheese

- Processed Cheese

- Global Cheese Market by Geography



The different geographies covered under this research study are defined as follows:



- North America (by major countries)

- Europe (by major countries)

- Asia-Pacific (by major countries)

- Rest of the World (by major countries)



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It also includes detailed profiles of the major players in this market with attributes such as product portfolio, strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Some of the major players in the cheese market are Alra Foods Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Ltd, Mondelez international Inc. among others.



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