Top Report - IT Hardware Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2014 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- This product provides revenue opportunity forecasts in the Enterprise IT Hardware market from 2014 to 2018, spanning six technology categories, 29 technology segments, 37 geographical markets, six regions, 14 verticals and two size bands.



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The extended scope of this product includes:



IT Hardware such as Client Computing and Peripherals, Network Infrastructure, Others, Security Hardware and Appliances, Server Computing, and Storage Infrastructure

Major regions covering North America, Central and Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Vertical Markets covering Communications and IT, Education, Energy, Financial Markets, Government, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Media, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Retail Banking, Utilities, and Other.

Size bands covering Small and Medium Sized and Large enterprises.



Reasons To Buy:-



The most exhaustive and up-to-date product providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the IT Hardware market from 2014 to 2018, spanning six technology categories, 29 technology segments, 37 geographical markets, six regions, 14 verticals and two size bands.

More than 120,176 data points across various technology segments, verticals, and geographies, enabling informed strategic and tactical decisions.

Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, In-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.



Browse More Reports related to ICT at: http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Key Highlights:-



Global IT Hardware market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2014 to 2018.

The Financial Markets industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in IT Hardware spending, with this market growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2014 to 2018.

Notebook PCs which currently constitutes the largest proportion (24.7%) of the overall IT Hardware market is forecasted to reach $86.3 billion by 2018.

Large Enterprises' spend on Cloud Services is forecasted to reach $251.8 billion by 2018.



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This product provides revenue opportunity forecasts in the Cloud Services market from 2014 to 2018, spanning three services segments, 37 geographical markets, 6 regions, 14 verticals and two size bands. global Cloud Services market to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2014 to 2018. The Communications and IT industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in Cloud Services spending, with this market growing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2014 to 2018. SaaS which currently constitutes the largest proportion (70%) of the overall Cloud Services market is forecasted to reach $56.3 billion by 2018. Large Enterprises' spend on Cloud Services is forecasted to reach $49.7 billion by 2018. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/kables-market-opportunity-forecasts-to-2018-cloud-services-report.html



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