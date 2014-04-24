Top Report: The Mobile Security (MSecurity) Bible to 2020 - Device Security, Infrastructure Security & Security Services

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Mobile networks around the globe generate more than 86 Exabytes of traffic annually. The immense volume of traffic together with the growing adoption of open source Operating System (OS) platforms such as Android has opened up new security threats. Mobile malware, SMS spam, cyber attacks and unlawful eavesdropping are an ever-increasing problem for enterprises, consumers and mobile network operators around the globe.



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On the devices front, installation of anti-malware/anti-virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, mobile device OEMs are also integrating advanced biometrics such as fingerprint sensing into their smartphones and tablets, amid growing popularity of security sensitive opportunities such as mobile payments.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $11 Billion in 2014 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% over the next 6 years.



The “Mobile Security (mSecurity) Bible: 2014 - 2020” report presents an in-depth assessment of the global mobile device and network security market, and covers four individual submarkets. In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies and vendor service/product strategies for each submarket, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile device and network security market from 2014 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2013 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for four submarkets, 17 product/service categories, six geographical regions and 34 countries.



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The report covers the following topics:



- An in- depth analysis for four individual submarkets and their associated product/service categories: Mobile Network Infrastructure Security Software & Appliances, Mobile Device Client Security Software, Mobile Device Security Hardware and Mobile Security & MDM Services

- Value chain analysis for each submarket

- Key market drivers and challenges for each submarket

- Key trends for each submarket

- Case studies on product/service deployment for each submarket

- Profiles and strategies of over 70 key players in the market

- Strategic recommendations for vendors, enterprises and wireless carriers

- Market analysis and forecasts from 2010 till 2020



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