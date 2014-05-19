Top Report - UV Disinfection Equipment Global Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- "UV Disinfection Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at USD 993.4 million in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 2.5 billion in 2019.



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UV disinfection equipment is replacing the chlorine based disinfection due to benefits such as low operating cost, residue-free functioning and easy operation. Initiatives of the governments in the developing countries, for example China and South Africa, are expected to escalate the growth in UV disinfection equipment market.



The disinfection requirements of food and beverages, chemical, electronics and healthcare industries are increasing the scope for UV disinfection equipment market. The waste water segment of the UV disinfection equipment market is growing at the fastest pace across all segments. Water-borne diseases and chlorine-susceptible microorganisms including Cryptosporidium are encouraging the regulatory bodies worldwide to make regulations in favour for newer technologies of water disinfection thus increasing opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market. The fast growth of healthcare and chemical industries is offering opportunities for the air and surface segments of the UV disinfection equipment market.



The key players in the UV disinfection equipment market include TrojanUV (a subsidiary of Danaher), Xylem and Calgon Carbon. Most of the large companies, such as Xylem and Danaher, in the UV disinfection equipment market are operating through their subsidiaries. The UV disinfection equipment market is consolidating with plethora of mergers and acquisitions taking place.



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North America was the leading region in UV disinfection equipment market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The high growth rates in the water, waste water and food and beverage segments are expected to help North America retain its leadership position in the global UV disinfection equipment market.



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