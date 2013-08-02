Top Research Analysis : Global Powder Metallurgy Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Global Powder Metallurgy market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Automotive industry. The Global Powder Metallurgy market has also been witnessing increasing commercialization of technology. However, the increasing number of low cost vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Powder Metallurgy Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Europe, North America, ROW, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Powder Metallurgy market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include GKN plc, Hoganas AB, H.C. Starck GmbH, and Metaldyne LLC.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Allegheny Technologies Inc., Bohler-Uddeholm AG, Carpenter Technology Corp., Federal Mogul In., Fine Sinter Co Ltd., Hitachi Powdered Metals Co. Ltd., Sandvik AB, and SMC Powder Metallurgy Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



