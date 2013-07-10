Top Research : Analysis of Global Biochips Industry, 2012-2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Global biochips market is forecasted to reach US$11.4 billion by 2018 with a CAGR of 18.6% during 2012-2018; the massive CAGR is primarily supported by Asia-Pacific followed by the European Union. Among the major industry segments, biochips instruments are expected to exert the highest support to the industry with a CAGR of 20% globally. Microarrays segment accounts for nearly 70% of the industry value while services indicate lesser than 15% of the market value. North America is expected to maintain the highest market share for the biochips industry by 2018; Asian economies are expected to post a large CAGR of 19 percent during 2012-2018. Higher growth rate favors improved industry investments in Asia-Pacific region in comparison with North America and Europe, going ahead.



Report Focus



The report ‘Analysis of Global Biochips Industry, 2012-2018' reviews the latest biochips market trends with a perceptive attempt to disclose the near-future growth prospects. An in-depth analysis on a geographic basis provides strategic business intelligence for life science sector investments. The study reveals profitable investment strategies for pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), government organizations and many more in preferred locations.



Table of Content



A. BIOCHIPS INTRODUCTION

BIOCHIPS DEFINITION

HISTORY OF BIOCHIPS

HISTORICAL EVOLUTION

THE MAKING OF A BIOCHIP

BIOCHIP ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES

BIOCHIP IMPLANT TECHNOLOGY AND ITS COMPONENTS



