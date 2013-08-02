Top Research : Global and China Human Vaccine Industry 2013-2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- The research object of the report is human vaccines. According to different types and sources, vaccines can be divided into pathogenic protein vaccine, recombinant protein vaccines, immune protein vaccines and gene vaccines.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/research-report-on-global-and-china-human-vaccine-industry-2013-2017



In China, vaccines are generally divided into Vaccine I and Vaccine II. Vaccine I is offered for free, and it's priced and purchased uniformly by the government, covering the major epidemic diseases of Hepatitis B, epidemic cerebrospinal meningitis, Tetanus, etc. Vaccine II is other vaccines inoculated voluntarily at residents' own expense. It is independently priced and has large profit margins, but there are intense competition in the market. The frequentlyused Vaccine II includes Pneumonia vaccine, Varicella Vaccine, Type B Haemophilus Influenzae Conjugate Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine, Rabies Vaccine and so on. In China, Vaccine I market are occupied by stateowned enterprises, while foreignfunded enterprises and private enterprises have certain advantages in Vaccine II market.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172380



In 2012, the scale of Chinese vaccine market was about CNY 19 billion, while the scale of pharmaceutical industry was about CNY 1.78 trillion in the same period. The sales revenue of Chinese vaccine industry was only about 1% of that of the pharmaceutical industry far below the global average level of 3%, estimated by CRI. There is still much space for growth. China has the largest population in the world with 10 million newborns yearly. Meanwhile, the aging of the society is increasingly serious. With the economic development and increasingly frequent population immigrations, it inevitably widens the spreading range and increases the speed of disease spreading. Accordingly, new epidemic diseases (Avian Influenza, Influenza A H1N1 and so on) occur frequently.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/