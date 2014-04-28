Top Research on Ulcerative Colitis Kappaproct and Remicade Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Ulcerative Colitis Kappaproct and Remicade Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Kappaproct (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 http://www.researchmoz.us/kappaproct-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022-report.html



InDeX Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of immunological treatments for diseases with a high unmet need. The company is dedicated to developing personalized treatments and diagnostic assays that will allow physicians to predict which patient populations will respond to specific biologics. InDeX developed Kappaproct with the goal of addressing a significant unmet need in severe UC patients, which is the lack of an effective treatment.During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



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Scope

Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

Detailed information on Kappaproct including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

Sales forecast for Kappaproct for the top five countries from 2012 to 2022.

Sales information covered for France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.



Remicade (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 http://www.researchmoz.us/remicade-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022-report.html



Remicade (infliximab) is a TNF-a inhibitor that was originally developed by Centocor Ortho Biotech, which is now Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of J&J. Upon the onset of intestinal inflammation in IBD, a rather aggravated immune response is initiated that is skewed towards a specific T-cell phenotype. This T-cell group (Th1) is attracted to the site of inflammation, where additional white blood cells are recruited. Th1 cells produce large amounts of an inflammatory protein called INF-?, which, in turn, induces the production of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-a in both local and recruited macrophages, as well as in the intestinal epithelial cells.During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



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