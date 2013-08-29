Top Retailer of Car Parts in NJ Announces Release of New High-Quality Equipment

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The highest-quality and most affordable car parts NJ has to offer are available only at Automotive Parts Unlimited, which specializes in driveshafts, propshafts, ring and pinion, rear differential, axle shafts, standard transmission, transfer case and complete differentials. Serving auto enthusiasts and mechanics primarily in the Northeast, Automotive Parts Unlimited boasts the largest selection of auto parts in the region and will custom order any part available on the market today.



In a development that is sure to excite auto enthusiasts, Automotive Parts Unlimited recently announced the release of a brand new selection of top-of-the-line driveshafts and axle shafts for Dodge, GM, Chrysler, Ford and Isuzu, including the 447-2835R and 2836L Rear Axle Shaft for 2004 to 2008 Ford F150s; the 447-2226R and 2226L Rear Axle Shaft for 1997 to 2004 Dodge Dakotas; the Dodge Ram Driveshaft CV Head for 2002 to 2012 Dodge Aspens, Durangos and Ram 1500s; the Rear Driveshaft Wrangler, Rubicon CV Head for 2007 to 2011 Jeep Wranglers and Wrangler Rubicon 3.8L’s; and the GM Canyon, Colorado, H3 CV Head for 2004 to 2011 GM Canyons, Colorados, Hummer H3s and Isuzu I-350s and I-370s.



These unique auto parts complement the enormous selection already in stock at the Lakewood, New Jersey warehouse supplying the quality auto parts Delaware, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania residents require to keep their vehicles functioning properly. Automotive Parts Unlimited provides same-day and next-day shipping to their clients in the Northeast, as well as fast and affordable shipping to customers across the United States and the world. Because Automotive Parts Unlimited carries the best selection of auto parts Maryland residents and many others need, they are able not only to provide the best prices around but are guaranteed to supply parts other manufacturers simply do not have access to.



About Auto Parts Unlimited

When car enthusiasts and mechanics in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey need affordable, high quality parts – from driveshafts to axle shafts – they turn to Automotive Parts Unlimited. They trust Automotive Parts Unlimited not just because of the unparalleled selection of affordable parts, or for the freedom to custom order any part. It’s also because of Automotive Parts Unlimited’s dedication to providing exceptional customer service to driveshaft and axle shaft customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. When clients order a part from us, they can depend on getting it delivered promptly and affordably. And because quality matters, people can depend on getting an exceptional driveshafts, axle shafts or differential parts. For more information, please visit www.automotivepartsunlimited.com/.