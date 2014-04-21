Top Sacramento Family Counselor Offers Discounts on Couples Counseling Package

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Great news for Sacramento couples looking for quality yet affordable marriage counseling in Sacramento, top Californian family counselor Kathleen Oravec has recently announced discounts on couples counseling package.



A leading name in family counseling sector, Oravec is a Master’s Degree holder in counseling psychology MFT program from University of San Francisco. She is a licensed Marriage & Family Therapist in California with a private practice of 4 years now. Kathleen has earlier served as a clinician in varied psychiatric facilities including Sacramento County Mental Health.



“It’s to report that Ms. Oravec is presently offering a discount offer on her couples counseling package. The rebate facility is available on a four-session assessment package. We are recognized widely for our premium counseling assistance and the rebate facility would make process more convenient for you,” informed Oravec’s media personnel.



Added to the recent discount offer, the leading therapist also extends a free of charge 15 minutes initial counseling over the phone. She usually charges as per conventional hourly rates.



“I have mastered the very ability to fast assess, analyze & identify the problem patterns followed by application of the problem-solving skills,” stated Ovarec. Describing herself as a compassionate, supportive listener, skilled therapist guide & sounding board, Kathleen stressed, “Together we would create a safe compassionate place where you would have the desired relief of being heard, validated & the needed assistance to effectively tackle the challenges.”



Along with couple counseling, the top Sacramento counselor offers her psychological therapeutic assistance for a number of other conditions including Codependency ACOA, premarital counseling, empty-nest syndrome, life transition, anxiety, depression as well as stress & anger management.



“I extend counseling services and psychotherapy in Sacramento to individual adults (men & women both), couples, teens & adolescents. Besides, I also offer counseling assistance for mothers of teenage children,” shared Kathleen lastly.



About Kathleen Ovarec

Kathleen Ovarec is a licensed Marriage & Family Therapist in California who offers premium counseling help for couples, individual adults, teenagers and mothers of teens on a wide variety of psychiatric issues. For more info, visit http://sacramento-therapist.com