Djibouti, Djibouti -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Earlier this month, the Republic of Djibouti filed a civil lawsuit in the Commercial Court in London, England, against the prominent Djiboutian businessman Abdourahman Boreh.



Boreh served as Chairman of the Djibouti Port and Free Zone Authority (DPFZA) between 2003 and 2008. It is alleged that during this time, Mr. Boreh abused his position of public authority for the benefit of his own private companies and his own personal gain. The Republic of Djibouti has launched this lawsuit in a bid to recover tens of millions of dollars in losses which it believes were sustained as a direct result of Mr. Boreh’s actions.



Abdourahman Boreh , who fled to the U.K. from Djibouti in 2008, claims that he was well within his rights to operate his own independent businesses whilst holding the post of Chairman of the DPFZA. He further insinuates that the government of Djibouti is organizing a personal vendetta against him, so as to potentially eliminate him as a possible political opposition figure in the future. The government of Djibouti strenuously denies both of these claims.



The Abdourahman Boreh scandal has gripped both the people of Djibouti and the wider world and now the prominent scandal blog, Topscandalsdjibouti.blogspot.com have published what they believe to be the definitive account of the story so far.



Taking into account all of the latest developments and endeavoring to investigate the scandal from the viewpoints of all concerned, Top Scandals Djibouti, believe that they offer the most comprehensive overview of the Abdourahman Boreh Djibouti affair currently available online.



