Top Scottsdale Realtor, Carmen Brodeur, Joins Trillium Properties

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- North Scottsdale Realtor, Carmen Brodeur of The Brodeur Luxury Group, has moved her team of real estate professionals to Trillium Properties in Scottsdale. The Brodeur Luxury Group is one of the leading groups of luxury Realtors in Scottsdale Arizona. Carmen Brodeur is in the top 1% of all real estate agents in Arizona, based on sales volume. Carmen said she wanted to be able to provide a higher level of service to her luxury clientele. By making the switch to a luxury brokerage she is better able to provide the personalized white glove service that each of her clients deserve. Carmen said "Trillium Properties rolls out the red carpet for each client and gives them five star service." Trillium Properties will provide her with a greater variety of resources for their luxury clientele. Trillium excels at providing a high level of personalized service for each client. It is a world class real estate brokerage providing superior market knowledge, online marketing expertise and negotiation experience.



Carmen specializes in Scottsdale golf course communities including roon North real estate and Desert Mountain real estate. She wanted to reach a new level of success in 2013 and Trillium Properties was the perfect fit for her. Carmen commented, "2013 is the perfect time for this change. The Scottsdale real estate market is bouncing back in a big way so this will be a banner year. People from across the country are flocking to Scottsdale to pick up the remaining bargains, as prices are increasing fast." The typical client for Carmen Brodeur is from out of state, looking for a vacation home.



The Scottsdale real estate market experienced several years of sharp price declines from 2005-2011. The market hit bottom in October 2011 and has been gradually rising since then. The monthly median sales price has risen 22% in the past 12 months. As prices increase, more and more buyers are jumping into the market to pick up the bargains. Many people are purchasing vacation homes or pre-retirement homes while prices are still low. Scottsdale luxury condos start in the $200,000's. Scottsdale homes range from $350,000-$10 milllion.



About Carmen Brodeur and The Brodeur Luxury Group

The Brodeur Luxury Group at Trillium Properties specializes in North Scottsdale real estate. Carmen Brodeur is the founder of The Brodeur Luxury Group at Trillium Properties. She represents both buyers and sellers in communities throughout North Scottsdale, including Troon North, Desert Mountain, Desert Highlands, Estancia and Mirabel. Carmen has lived in North Scottsdale for the past 15 years. She is very knowledgeable about Scottsdale including the golf clubs and gated communities. She can be reached at (602) 791-0536 or http://www.TopScottsdaleHomes.com.



Contact:

Carmen Brodeur

Trillium Properties

8755 E Bell Road, Suite 108

Scottsdale AZ 85255

(602) 791-0536

Carmen@TopScottsdaleHomes.com

http://www.TopScottsdaleHomes.com