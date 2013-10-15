Top Springville UTAH Based "Google Indexing Expert" and G3 Development Multi-Millionaire Adam Green Announces Award to JC "Corcoran Luxury Services" for Their "Influence Real Estate" Residential Initiative in Fielding and Orem UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Barbara Corcoran’s credentials include straight D’s in high school and college and twenty jobs by the time she turned twenty-three. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country when she took a $1000 loan to start The Corcoran Group. As one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show, SHARK TANK, Barbara has ponied up her own money and invested in more than a dozen businesses, competing to make those deals for all to see, then shepherding them to success. Her newest book, SHARK TALES, takes you behind the scenes of her life and business and her ‘seen on TV’ venture capitalism. Barbara is famously brash and blunt, bold and courageous, and a brilliant identifier of opportunity and talent (often invisible to others). (barbaracorcoran.com)



10 Ways To Lead A Team To Greatness. Entrepreneurs, business managers and salespeople alike benefit from lessons in how to get people moving on the path to greatness. Barbara Corcoran, who built The Corcoran Group, New York’s largest real estate company, is an expert in the art of leading a team to success. From hiring the right people and firing the wrong ones, establishing an atmosphere that breeds innovation, persisting when all the chips are down and creating fun in the workplace, Barbara shares her unique and winning strategies.



A type of mortgage that is designed for relocating/transferring employees. Corporations sometime make special mortgages available for relocating employees in an effort to make the moving process easier and more economical. Oftentimes, there are bonuses for the employee, such as the company paying the closing costs. Some mortgage companies specialize in offering relo-mortgages. Historical data shows that employees who relocate for their jobs are likely to relocate repeatedly at predictable time intervals; therefore, relo mortgages have more predictable prepayment characteristics than non-relo mortgages. Because the prepayment characteristics of any mortgage-backed security (MBS) are very important to its valuation by traders, the more predictable prepayment characteristics of MBSs backed by relo mortgages allow relo MBSs to trade at a premium relative to other MBSs. (weather.com/weather/today/USUT0225)



Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the recognized leader in the planning, design, marketing and sale of luxury residential development. The company is proud to be the leader in value creation for the world’s most prestigious luxury residential developers. They offer an impressive array of new residential development for the discerning home buyer and a broad spectrum of services for residential developers. With over 25 years of experience in marketing and collective sales in excess of $30 billion, the company offers unparalleled marketing expertise with the additional benefit of The Corcoran Group and its international affiliates’ powerful distribution network.



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity