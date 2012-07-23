"Top Telecom 2012: Trends, Business Issues, Technologies, and Applications" Published

New Fixed Networks research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- The telecommunications market represents a large ecosystem with multiple players, solutions, applications, technologies and relationships in a multi-billion dollar industry.
It is often daunting to understand the technical and market dynamics and plan business accordingly. This report provides the reader with an understanding of leading trends, issues, challenges, and opportunities with telecommunications with an emphasis on wireless.
Topic areas include: Self Organizing Networks, Value-added Services (VAS), Next Generation Networks (NGN), Fourth Generation (4G) wireless via the LTE standard, Mobile Commerce, Mobile Advertising, and more.
Target Audience:
- Associations and Technology Groups
- Business and Financial Institutions
- Corporate and Institutional Investors
- Exporters, Importers and Traders
- Government and International Bodies
- Lawyers, Bankers, Libraries, Embassies
- Patent Office and IP Professionals
- Technology Executives and Directors
- Regulatory and Policy Individuals
- Venture Capitalists, Consultants and more...
